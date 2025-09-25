Bitcoin price down below $110,000 first since September 6

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Bitcoin has dropped below $110,000 for the first time since September 6, 2025, according to Binance platform data, News.az reports citing TASS.

As of 8:21 p.m. Moscow time (5:21 p.m. GMT), the Bitcoin price was down by 3.45% at $109,863. By 8:31 p.m. Moscow time (5:31 p.m. GMT), the price of Bitcoin had extended losses to 3.55% reaching $109,818.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or a group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.

News.Az