Bitcoin price falls below $50,000, first time since February 14

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bitcoin price fell to $49,000, according to Binance platform.

Bitcoin slowed down its decline and reached $50,237 (-17.32%).Bitcoin is a decentralized system of a crypto currency of the same name based on the blockchain technology, which can be mined by any user - system participants.The concept was published in November 2008 by its author (possibly a group of authors) under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.Bitcoin has only reached its peak popularity in recent years.Bitcoin emission is naturally limited, and most bitcoins have already been "mined".

News.Az