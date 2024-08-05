Yandex metrika counter

Bitcoin price falls below $50,000, first time since February 14

  • Economics
Bitcoin price fell to $49,000, according to Binance platform.

Bitcoin slowed down its decline and reached $50,237 (-17.32%).

Bitcoin is a decentralized system of a crypto currency of the same name based on the blockchain technology, which can be mined by any user - system participants.

The concept was published in November 2008 by its author (possibly a group of authors) under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.

Bitcoin has only reached its peak popularity in recent years.

Bitcoin emission is naturally limited, and most bitcoins have already been "mined".

News.Az 

