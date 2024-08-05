Bitcoin price falls below $50,000, first time since February 14
Bitcoin price fell to $49,000, according to Binance platform.Bitcoin slowed down its decline and reached $50,237 (-17.32%).
Bitcoin is a decentralized system of a crypto currency of the same name based on the blockchain technology, which can be mined by any user - system participants.
The concept was published in November 2008 by its author (possibly a group of authors) under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.
Bitcoin has only reached its peak popularity in recent years.
Bitcoin emission is naturally limited, and most bitcoins have already been "mined".