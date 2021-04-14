Yandex metrika counter

Bitcoin price hits fresh all-time high surpassing $64,000

  • Economics
  • Share
Bitcoin price hits fresh all-time high surpassing $64,000

The price of Bitcoin gained 0.65% to $64,000 during the trading session hitting a fresh all-time high again, according to the data provided by the Finam portal, TASS reports. 

The price of Bitcoin extended gains to 1.19% trading at $64,344.

On Tuesday the price of the cryptocurrency hit the previous all-time high exceeding $63,000. It was rising amid the upcoming IPO of the US’ largest cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. The initial offering of the exchange at Nasdaq is scheduled for April 14.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      