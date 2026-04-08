Bitcoin rallies above $70,000 as price looks to test new resistance levels

Bitcoin rallies above $70,000 as price looks to test new resistance levels

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Bitcoin price started a strong increase above the $70,000 zone. BTC is consolidating gains and might aim for more gains above the $71,500 zone.

Bitcoin gained pace for a move above the $69,500 and $70,500 levels.

The price is trading above $70,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

There was a break above a key declining channel with resistance at $68,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair might extend gains if it stays above the $70,250 and $69,500 levels, News.Az reports, citing Trading View.

Bitcoin Price Rallies 5%

Bitcoin price managed to climb higher above the $68,800 resistance zone. BTC gained pace for a move above the $69,500 and $70,000 levels.

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Besides, there was a break above a key declining channel with resistance at $68,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The pair even rallied above the $72,000 level. A high was formed at $72,728, and the price started a downside correction. There was a move below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $67,734 swing low to the $72,728 high.

Bitcoin is now trading above $70,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. If the price remains stable above $70,500, it could attempt a fresh increase. Immediate resistance is near the $72,000 level. The first key resistance is near the $72,750 level. A close above the $72,750 resistance might send the price further higher. In the stated case, the price could rise and test the $73,500 resistance. Any more gains might send the price toward the $74,000 level. The next barrier for the bulls could be $75,000.

Another Decline In BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $72,750 resistance zone, it could start another decline. Immediate support is near the $70,800 level. The first major support is near the $70,250 level or the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $67,734 swing low to the $72,728 high.

The next support is now near the $69,500 zone. Any more losses might send the price toward the $68,800 support in the near term. The main support now sits at $67,500, below which BTC might struggle to recover in the near term.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 60 level.

Major Support Levels – $70,800, followed by $70,250.

Major Resistance Levels – $72,000 and $72,750.

News.Az