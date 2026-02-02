Bitcoin slides below $75,000, lowest since April 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Bitcoin fell below the $75,000 mark on Monday, Feb. 2, as a broad selloff in the cryptocurrency market gathered pace amid a lack of buying momentum.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, as of 3:30 a.m. GMT, the price of Bitcoin was $74,859.9 (down 4.89%). This level marked its lowest price since April 2025, when trade tensions linked to the U.S. pushed the crypto market into bearish territory, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

From its peak in 2025, Bitcoin has now declined by roughly 40%. In January alone, the cryptocurrency lost about 11%, extending its losing streak to a fourth consecutive month following an initial sharp drop in October 2025. This represents Bitcoin’s longest run of monthly losses since 2018, when prices collapsed after the 2017 boom driven by initial coin offerings.

Losses were not limited to Bitcoin. Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, also came under heavy pressure, falling below the key $2,200 level.

The sharp decline in Bitcoin prices comes amid accelerating liquidations across the crypto market, driven by a continued absence of buyers and weakening investor confidence, according to Bloomberg.

