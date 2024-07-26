Bitcoin surges ahead of Trump's speech in Nashville

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ahead of Donald Trump's anticipated "historic" speech at the Bitcoin Conference on Sunday, Bitcoin's price surged by 4.5% in the past 24 hours, climbing from $64,000 to over $67,000.

Event organizer Brandon Green has described Trump's keynote address in Nashville, US, as potentially "historic," noting that while the specifics of his speech are unknown, it is expected to be highly optimistic, News.Az reports.Bitcoin's market capitalization has reached $1.32 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap, with a 24-hour trading volume of $35.3 billion, up 3.49% from the previous day.Earlier this month, Bitcoin's price had fallen below $52,000, its lowest since February 2024. The recent positive sentiment in the cryptocurrency markets is driven by expectations of Donald Trump winning the presidential election and speculation that the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates twice this year.

