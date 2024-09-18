Bitcoin surges following US Federal Reserve's first rate cut since 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Federal Reserve has made a significant policy change by lowering its benchmark interest rate for the first time since March 2020, News.Az reports citing Coinotag .

This unexpected 50 basis point cut surpasses the predictions made by many financial analysts. "In light of the progress on inflation and the balance of risks, the committee decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/2 percentage point to 4-3/4 to 5 percent," the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) stated. The Federal Reserve's recent 50 basis point rate cut signals a significant monetary policy adjustment, aiming to align with its 2% inflation target. On September 18, 2024, the Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points, marking the first rate reduction since March 2020. The central bank, aiming to maintain economic stability, is focused on reaching a long-term inflation target of 2%. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) emphasized the need to balance ongoing inflation progress with potential risks, indicating a strategic and data-driven approach to future rate adjustments. Prior to this decision, the U.S. economy was grappling with a federal fund rate ranging between 5.25% and 5.50%, a 23-year high. The period also saw inflation rates hitting unprecedented levels of 9.1% under the Biden-Harris administration, the highest since 1981. This steep increase in inflation necessitated an aggressive stance by the Fed, leading to high interest rates aimed at cooling the economy. The recent 50bps cut may indicate the initiation of a more lenient monetary policy cycle, setting the stage for potential future easing. Market players are keenly observing the developments, especially comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. His briefing is expected to provide crucial insights into the central bank's strategy moving forward, especially in preparation for the November 2024 FOMC meeting. While the latest cut suggests a dovish turn, Powell's discourse will likely clarify the extent and duration of this easing phase. Observers and analysts are poised to interpret these signals as indicators of future economic policy direction.

