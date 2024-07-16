Yandex metrika counter

Bitcoin surges over 2.1% to hit one-month high

Bitcoin, the most widely known digital currency, surged over 2.1% on Tuesday to reach a one-month high of approximately $63,700.

As of 11:30 GMT, Bitcoin's market capitalization rose to $1.26 trillion.

The positive sentiment in cryptocurrency markets was bolstered by expectations of Donald Trump winning the presidential election and speculations about the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates twice this year.

Earlier this month, Bitcoin's price had dropped below $52,000, marking its lowest level since February 2024.

During the same period, Ethereum prices also rose by 4.1% to $3,333.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

