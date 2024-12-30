Black boxes of crashed Azerbaijani plane to be sent to Brazil

A decision has been made to send the black boxes of the Embraer 190 passenger aircraft, which crashed near Aktau, to the Brazilian Aeronautical Accidents Investigation and Prevention Center (CENIPA), reflecting Azerbaijan’s objective and principled approach.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport stated that Azerbaijani specialists will oversee and actively participate in the delivery and decoding process at CENIPA. Additionally, international experts in the field, invited by Azerbaijan, will contribute to the process, News.Az reports.This collaborative approach ensures the investigation is conducted with full transparency and in line with international standards. It also aims to eliminate any doubts about the investigation’s objectivity and enhance the reliability of its findings for the global community.The Ministry highlighted CENIPA’s advanced technical capabilities in aircraft accident investigations. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and internationally certified laboratories for data decryption, the center is well-prepared to handle the task.

