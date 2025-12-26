Blast at mosque in Central Syria kills 3, injures 5

+ ↺ − 16 px

An explosion inside a mosque in the central Syrian city of Homs killed at least three people and wounded five others during Friday prayers.

The blast occurred inside the Imam Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque in the Wadi al-Dhahab neighborhood. Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene, and the injured were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Security forces sealed off the area as authorities launched an investigation into the incident. The cause of the explosion remains unclear.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitoring group, also confirmed the blast, saying it was not yet known whether the incident was the result of a suicide attack or another cause.

No group has claimed responsibility, and officials have not released further details as investigations continue.

News.Az