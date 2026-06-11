Blasts heard near S. Iran's Sirik, Bandar Abbas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two explosions were heard early Friday off the coast of Sirik County in southern Iran's Hormozgan province

It said the explosions were from the sea and related to the Strait of Hormuz, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

There have been no projectile hits or clashes in Sirik so far, it said.

Two blasts were also heard in the port city of Bandar Abbas in Hormozgan, it added.

Meanwhile, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that the explosions around Sirik may relate to Iranian armed forces' response to "a violation during passage through the Strait of Hormuz."

News.Az