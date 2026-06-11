India demands end to US attacks on ships after three sailors killed

India demands end to US attacks on ships after three sailors killed

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India urged the United States to halt strikes on shipping on Thursday after three U.S. attacks on ‌Indian-crewed tankers this week, including one that killed three sailors.

The deaths are the first reported since a U.S. blockade on Iran-linked shipping began on April 13 in which U.S. forces have disabled eight ships and turn back more than 100 others, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

"These attacks must cease and end," Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters."We ​also call for dialogue and diplomacy so that we can have an early return to peace and stability in the region."

Jaiswal ​said the U.S. Navy has attacked three ships with Indian crews this week, including one on Thursday.

News.Az