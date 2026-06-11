Trump: US ended the war with Iran today!

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump claimed that the United States had “ended the war” with Iran today, after asserting earlier that the two sides had agreed to a “very strong memorandum of understanding” to stop the fighting.

“I don’t know if you heard, but we ended the war with Iran today,” President Donald Trump said on a telerally supporting Georgia Lt. Governor Burt Jones, who is running for governor. “They have agreed never to have a nuclear weapon, something that we insisted on; that was the whole purpose. That was 95 percent of it,” News.az reports, citing Reuters.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Food waste drives faster global warming, experts say

Iran’s Leader commutes death sentences of 139 prisoners

England hit by training kit theft ahead of World Cup opener in Kansas City

Telegram blocks account of Iranian-linked hacking group

The statement from Trump came after he canceled further strikes on Iran earlier today, suggesting on Truth Social an agreement had been reached without detailing its terms.

Iran has not confirmed any agreement has been reached, and Trump said in the social media post that the US blockade of ships going exiting or entering Iranian ports would continue until “this Transaction is finalized.”

News.Az