Blinken: Russia-North Korea cooperation is "a two-way street that is increasingly dangerous"

The United States sees Russia and North Korea’s cooperation as “a two-way street that is increasingly dangerous,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday, News.az reports.

The top US diplomat described Kim Jong Un’s trip to Russia as demonstrative of North Korea’s “threats to broader security,” noting Russia is “desperate to find equipment, supplies, technology for its ongoing aggression against Ukraine” and North Korea “that is looking for help to strengthen and advance its own missile programs.”

Speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies ROK-U.S. Strategic Forum, a forum that brings together US and Republic of Korea officials, Blinken added, “we’re working hand-in-hand with other partners and allies to highlight the dangerous ways Russia and North Korea's military cooperation threaten global peace and security.”

News.Az