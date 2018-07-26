“Blood moon”: Total lunar eclipse will be longest moon visible this century

+ ↺ − 16 px

A blood moon will appear in the night sky around much of the world on Friday night (July 27-28) as the moon moves into the shadow of the earth for the longest lunar eclipse of the 21st century.

The total eclipse will last 1 hour, 42 minutes and 57 seconds, though a partial eclipse precedes and follows, meaning the moon will spend a total of 3 hours and 54 minutes in the earth's umbral shadow, according to NASA.

"It's called a blood moon because the light from the sun goes through the earth's atmosphere on its way to the moon and the earth's atmosphere turns it red in the same way that when the sun goes down it goes red," Andrew Fabian, professor of astronomy at the University of Cambridge.

In connection with the fact that the eclipse will be at night, in Azerbaijan, it will be possible to observe this process from the beginning to the end. The process will start at 22:24:27 Baku time.

The full eclipse starts at 23:30:15 and ends at 01:13:11.

The same day, Mars will be at its brightest as it travels close to earth, so observers may be able to see what looks like an orange-red star that is, in fact, the so-called red planet.

Notably, the first lunar eclipse this year occurred on January 31. Tomorrow's lunar eclipse will last longer than the previous one for 27 minutes.

