Yandex metrika counter

Blue Origin rocket takes six tourists on sub-orbital trip to space

  • World
  • Share
Blue Origin rocket takes six tourists on sub-orbital trip to space
Blue Origin launches its New Shepard rocket on the NS-32 tourist flight on May 31, 2025. (Photo: Blue Origin)

Blue Origin has successfully sent six passengers on a thrilling sub-orbital journey into space aboard its New Shepard rocket.

Blue Origin’s New Shepard crewed flight, NS-32, lifted off from Launch Site One in West Texas at 1:30 p.m. GMT, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The flight lasted about 11 minutes, with the capsule crossing the Karman Line, an internationally recognized boundary defining the edge of space at an altitude of 100 km above the surface of the Earth.

The crew included radiologist Gretchen Green, former Panamanian diplomat and entrepreneur Jaime Aleman, US businessman Paul Jeris, head of the New Zealand-based company Kea Aerospace Mark Rocket, Canadian adventurer Jesse Williams and Aymette Medina Jorge, a teacher from Texas.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      