Blue Origin rocket takes six tourists on sub-orbital trip to space

Blue Origin’s New Shepard crewed flight, NS-32, lifted off from Launch Site One in West Texas at 1:30 p.m. GMT, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The flight lasted about 11 minutes, with the capsule crossing the Karman Line, an internationally recognized boundary defining the edge of space at an altitude of 100 km above the surface of the Earth.

The crew included radiologist Gretchen Green, former Panamanian diplomat and entrepreneur Jaime Aleman, US businessman Paul Jeris, head of the New Zealand-based company Kea Aerospace Mark Rocket, Canadian adventurer Jesse Williams and Aymette Medina Jorge, a teacher from Texas.