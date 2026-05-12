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Lincoln Reflecting Pool
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The freshly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is already running into trouble just days after a massive overhaul. Park workers tasked with cleaning a sudden spike of green algae from the water discovered a new problem on Thursday: the pool’s brand-new blue paint is already peeling off in large sheets.
19 Jun 2026-21:20
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A project to fix and paint the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which President Donald Trump said would cost $1.8m (£1.33m), is now expected to cost $13.1m, federal records show.12 May 2026-23:13
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