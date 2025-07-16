Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth to star in ‘Legend of Zelda’ live-action movie

+ ↺ − 16 px

The highly anticipated live-action Legend of Zelda movie from Nintendo and Sony has unveiled its lead actors, confirming that Bo Bragason will star as Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will play Link.

Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto shared the exciting news on social media Wednesday, alongside what appear to be the first photos of the actors in costume, News.Az reports, citing Variety.

Miyamoto expressed his excitement for the film, stating, “I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen.”

The casting announcement has generated significant buzz among fans of the beloved video game franchise, raising expectations for the upcoming movie adaptation.

English actor Bragason is known for her roles in the BBC One series “Three Girls” and “The Jetty,” as well as Disney+’s “Renegade Nell.” Last year, she starred in Euros Lyn’s vampire comedy film “The Radleys.” Ainsworth, who is also English, was the voice of Pinocchio in Robert Zemeckis’ live-action “Pinocchio” and played Miles in the Netflix series “The Haunting of Bly Manor.” He also stars in the Canadian comedy series “Son of a Critch” and appeared in an episode of Netflix’s “The Sandman.”

“The Legend of Zelda” is scheduled to debut in theaters on May 7, 2027. Last month, the film was moved from its original March 2027 date “for production reasons,” Miyamoto said at the time. The live-action adaptation of the beloved video game is being directed by “The Maze Runner” and “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” helmer Wes Ball. Miyamoto and Avi Arad are producing. After Nintendo’s “Super Mario Bros. Movie” proved to be a massive hit for Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment, all eyes are on “The Legend of Zelda” to see if it can be the same sort of box office smash for Sony.

News.Az