At least 18 migrants die as boat sinks off Türkiye's coast

At least 18 migrants die as boat sinks off Türkiye's coast

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At least 18 illegal migrants died and 21 others were rescued on Wednesday after a rubber boat capsized off the coast of Türkiye’s southwestern province of Muğla, the Turkish Coast Guard said.

The vessel sank around 6:00 a.m. local time (0300 GMT) near Bodrum district, a popular resort area, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Following the distress call, the Turkish Coast Guard deployed multiple boats and aircraft to carry out emergency operations.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing both at sea and from the air as authorities continue scanning the area for any missing individuals.

The intended destination of the migrants has not been confirmed.

News.Az