Bodies of four missing Italian divers found in Maldives cave tragedy

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The Maldivian government has confirmed that the bodies of four missing Italian scuba divers have been located after a fatal cave diving incident in Vaavu Atoll, while investigations into the accident continue.

According to Italian authorities, the divers died while exploring an underwater cave at a depth of around 50 metres last Thursday. One body, that of a diving instructor, had been recovered earlier outside the cave, while the remaining victims were later found during continued search operations, News.Az reports, citing Independent.

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The group included members of a University of Genoa scientific team, including ecology professor Monica Montefalcone, her daughter Giorgia Sommacal, marine biologist Federico Gualtieri, researcher Muriel Oddenino, and diving instructor Gianluca Benedetti.

Officials said the recreational dive exceeded local safety limits of 30 metres, and cave diving conditions made recovery efforts difficult due to narrow passages and limited oxygen access. Search operations were briefly suspended after the death of a Maldivian diver from decompression sickness, before being resumed with support from international specialists.

Italian authorities said they are coordinating repatriation efforts while expressing condolences, and noted that the cause of the deaths remains under investigation.

News.Az