ICC denies report of new arrest warrants against Israeli officials

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The International Criminal Court (ICC) has denied reports that it issued new arrest warrants against Israeli political and military officials over alleged crimes against Palestinians, calling the claims inaccurate.

ICC spokesperson Fadi El Abdallah said the report was “inaccurate” and stressed that the court has not issued any new arrest warrants “in the current situation in the State of Palestine,” News.Az reports, citing Middle East Monitor.

Earlier, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported, citing an unnamed diplomatic source, that the court in The Hague had issued secret warrants against five Israeli officials, including three political and two military figures. The ICC later rejected the claim.

News.Az