Irish president's sister detained as Israeli forces intercept Gaza flotilla

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Dr Margaret Connolly, the sister of Irish President Catherine Connolly, is among at least six of the 15 Irish participants in the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla who have been detained by Israeli authorities, according to organisers, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The flotilla said it has posted pre-recorded videos from Dr Margaret Connolly and five other participants, which were apparently recorded before their detention.

In her video shared on the Global Flotilla website, she said: “If you are watching this video, it means I have been kidnapped from my boat in the flotilla by the Israeli occupying forces, and I’m now being held illegally in an Israeli prison.”

“I am so proud to be taking part in this flotilla – it is the largest to date,” she added.

News.Az