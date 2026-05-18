Trump’s obsession with giant towers and monuments explained in analysis

The piece argues that Trump’s preference for naming and promoting large-scale construction projects reflects a desire for visible symbols of power, drawing comparisons with historical figures such as Joseph Stalin and Napoleon Bonaparte. It references his real estate projects, including Trump Tower and his Mar-a-Lago estate, as examples of his architectural branding, News.Az reports, citing The New Daily.

It also discusses Trump’s reported plans for new large-scale structures and proposals during his presidency, describing them as part of a broader pattern of prioritising grand visual projects and personal legacy.

The analysis further links his public focus on size, image, and crowd perception to what it calls “tower envy,” suggesting this shapes both his political messaging and approach to public monuments.