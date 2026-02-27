Bolivia records 5th death from Chikungunya fever

Julio Cesar Koca, director of the institution, stated that 901 new cases were recorded during the most recent epidemiological week, indicating that the outbreak has not yet reached its peak, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

So far in 2026, authorities have confirmed a total of 3,938 cases. Koca noted that the epidemic could reach its peak within approximately three weeks, provided that the rains — which create favorable conditions for mosquito breeding — subside.

A red alert for the outbreak was declared on Feb. 9 following the first confirmed death caused by the virus.

Since the alert was issued, health brigades have stepped up efforts to control the spread of the disease. Measures include fumigation campaigns and the elimination of mosquito breeding sites in urban neighborhoods and in the outskirts of 27 municipalities across the affected department.

Chikungunya is a viral illness transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito. It is characterized by sudden high fever, severe joint and muscle pain, headache, and fatigue.