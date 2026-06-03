Bolivia's defence minister Salinas resigns

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Bolivian defence minister Marcelo Salinas ​resigned on Tuesday, a ministry source ‌told Reuters, following weeks of social unrest and mass protests which have blocked streets in major ​cities over the last month.

A second government ​source said Ernesto Justiniano has been ⁠tapped to replace Salinas, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

Anti-government protests led by ​labor unions and groups loyal to former ​leftist President Evo Morales, have strangled supply chains and demanded the resignation of centrist President Rodrigo Paz, ​who assumed office in November 2025 ​putting an end to almost two decades of leftist ‌rule.

Last ⁠week Paz took steps towards declaring a state of emergency that could send troops into the streets to restore calm.

Protesters want ​the new ​government to ⁠roll back austerity measures and address rising living costs.

The conflict began ​with a workers' strike in ​May ⁠that escalated into highway blockades that cut off access to the neighboring cities of La ⁠Paz ​and El Alto, which ​are home to some 2 million people.

News.Az