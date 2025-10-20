Bolivia’s new pro-business leader pledges to restore US ties after two decades

Bolivia's newly elected pro-business president vowed on Monday to restore diplomatic ties with Washington, as the South American country shifts to the right after nearly two decades of socialist rule, which many blame for its ongoing economic struggles.

Rodrigo Paz, a 58-year-old economist-turned senator, emerged victorious in a run-off election Sunday, beating a fellow right-wing rival after a first voting round in August saw the socialist MAS party founded by ex-leader Evo Morales ousted from the race, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In his victory speech Sunday night, Paz proclaimed Bolivia was "reclaiming its place on the international stage."

And on Monday, he told reporters Bolivia's relationship with the United States "will be resumed" nearly 20 years after Morales kicked out Washington's ambassador.

"We have been talking with the US government in particular. I believe this is very important," he said.

Paz is set to take office on November 8 facing an uphill task.

Bolivia's economy is in recession, according to the World Bank, and long queues for fuel have become a way of life. Dollars are in short supply and annual inflation is over 20 percent.

Under Morales, in office from 2006 to 2019, Bolivia took a sharp turn to the left -- nationalizing energy resources, breaking ties with Washington and making alliances with China, Russia and fellow leftists in Cuba, Venezuela and elsewhere in Latin America.

In 2008 Morales expelled the US ambassador and officials of the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), accusing them of interference in Bolivia's affairs. USAID officials followed in 2013.

Washington expelled Bolivia's ambassador in retaliation, and the envoys were never replaced.

Paz's election victory was welcomed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said in a statement Washington "stands ready to partner with Bolivia on shared priorities."

Rubio added that "after two decades of mismanagement, President-elect Paz's election marks a transformative opportunity for both nations."

Paz said he had also received a congratulatory message from President Donald Trump, who is embroiled in bitter public feuds with Latin American leftists including Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro and Gustavo Petro of Colombia.

