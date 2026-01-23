At least 6 injured in mass stabbing attack in Belgium

The violence broke out at Operaplein, a busy square in the city, where around 50 protesters had gathered on Thursday night to demonstrate against the alleged violence toward Kurds in Syria, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Police spokesman Wouter Bruyns initially confirmed that four people had been injured, all suffering stab wounds.

In a later update, authorities said: “They were all stabbed, and two victims are currently in critical condition.”

Four of the casualties were found at Operaplein itself, while two additional victims were located at nearby sites.

The incident occurred at approximately 7.20pm as the gathering, thought to have been peaceful, was winding down.

Officers had already been stationed at the square with a patrol vehicle to oversee the demonstration, which had remained calm throughout most of the evening.

"It was peaceful and was just ending," said an eyewitness.