Indian screenwriter Salim Khan hospitalized; Salman Khan visits father

Salim Khan is widely known for co-writing some of Hindi cinema’s most iconic films alongside Javed Akhtar, including Andaaz, Zanjeer, Sholay, Deewar, Trishul, and Mr. India.

In a recent interview with the Free Press Journal, Khan spoke about his marriage to Salma Khan and addressed questions about whether his family had ever consumed beef. Reflecting on his upbringing, he said, “From Indore until today, we have never had beef. Beef is eaten by most Muslims as it is the cheapest meat.”

He added that some people even purchase beef to feed pet dogs. However, Khan referred to Islamic teachings, stating, “In the teachings of Prophet Mohammed, he has clearly said that a cow’s milk is a substitute for mother’s milk and it is a mufid (beneficial) thing. He has stated that cows should not be killed and beef is forbidden.”

Khan also spoke about religious harmony, saying that Prophet Mohammed adopted positive practices from various faiths. He cited the example of consuming only halal meat, noting its similarity to kosher practices in Judaism. “He has postulated that every religion is good and believes in a Supreme Power like we do,” Khan said.

Reflecting on his personal life, Khan noted that he grew up surrounded by Hindus and celebrated Hindu festivals in police colonies where many residents were Hindu. “It was not as if we began keeping Ganpati at home only after my marriage,” he said, adding that his family had no objection to his marriage.