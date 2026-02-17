France's Macron lands in Mumbai for key India visit

Macron was welcomed at the Mumbai airport by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

The visit marks another milestone in the India-France strategic partnership, with a strong emphasis on cooperation in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. Relations between New Delhi and Paris have steadily expanded in recent years, encompassing defense, space, civil nuclear energy, climate action and education.

During their stay in Mumbai, Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled to hold comprehensive discussions aimed at advancing bilateral cooperation under the Horizon 2047 Roadmap. The two leaders are also expected to exchange views on key regional and global developments, including collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region, highlighting growing strategic alignment.

After engagements in Mumbai, the delegation will travel to New Delhi to attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The summit, taking place at Bharat Mandapam from February 16 to 20, will be the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South. Macron’s participation reflects the importance both countries place on emerging technologies, building on Modi’s co-chairing of the AI Action Summit alongside Macron in Paris in February 2025.