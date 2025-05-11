Bolton warns that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be at risk of overplaying his hand

Former Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin could be overplaying his hand in peace talks with Ukraine, News.Az informs via NewsMax.

The Hill reported that Bolton, often a voice of discontent with the political strategies of President Donald Trump, told interviewer John Catsimatidis on his "Cats Roundtable" show on WABC 770 AM-N.Y. that Putin's apparent attempts to continue the war may lead to unintended consequences. "But as this war drags on, I think his position does get weaker."

Bolton said there are unknowns involved. "The real question is whether, between the efforts of the United States, the efforts of Europe to get a Ukraine-Russia ceasefire, it's going to happen."

The longer negotiations drag on, said Bolton, the greater the risk to Russia. "Putin has already gotten a lot of concessions for what he wants. He wants to hold on to the territory Russia's seized in Ukraine."

But Bolton said time is running out. "I think at this point, he may be at risk of overplaying his hand with Trump."

In a seemingly contrasting comment, Bolton posted a little over a week ago, "A ceasefire or peace deal between Russia and Ukraine is not happening in the near term. Although the White House sees the war as 'senseless,' it's not senseless to Ukraine or Russia, albeit for very different reasons."

Turkey has offered to host a new round of negotiations toward a Russia-Ukraine peace deal. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he won't advance negotiations without a ceasefire in place.

