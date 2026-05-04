Bondi Beach attack: Australia begins hearings into mass shooting

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Australia has launched public hearings into the deadly attack at Bondi Beach, as part of a broader national inquiry examining rising antisemitism across the country.

The hearings, which began on Monday, are linked to the December mass shooting at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration that left 15 people dead and sparked nationwide concern over hate crimes and security, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The inquiry is being led by former judge Virginia Bell under a royal commission focused on antisemitism and social cohesion. The first phase of hearings will examine the scale and nature of antisemitism in Australia.

Bell said a sharp increase in antisemitic incidents in Australia reflects trends seen in other Western countries and appears closely connected to developments in the Middle East.

The commission has received more than 5,700 public submissions, many describing personal experiences of antisemitism. Witnesses scheduled to testify include community leaders, a Holocaust survivor, and relatives of victims, with some granted anonymity due to safety concerns.

An interim report released last week recommended stronger security measures at Jewish public events, along with additional counterterrorism steps and gun control reforms.

A second phase of hearings later this month will focus on the events leading up to the attack and the broader issues identified in the report.

News.Az