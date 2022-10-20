Boris Johnson to run for Prime Minister’s office after Truss’ resignation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who left office on September 6, plans to fight for the Prime Minister’s office after Liz Truss’ resignation, The Times’ Steven Swinford tweeted Thursday citing informed sources, News.az reports citing TASS.

"I'm told that Boris Johnson is expected to stand in the Tory leadership contest. He's taking soundings but is said to believe it is a matter of national interest," Swinford tweeted.

According to The Evening Standard, Secretary of State for International Trade Kemi Badenoch also intends to compete for the office. She also offered her candidacy earlier this summer, but was unable to reach the final round of the vote.

News.Az