Borussia Dortmund set to sign Wolves striker Fabio Silva

Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Fabio Silva in a €26.5 million deal.

The deal is made up of €22.5m up-front, plus a further €4m in potential add ons, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Silva is expected to travel to Germany for a medical with Dortmund subject to board approval, having said his goodbyes to Wolves teammates and staff at Tuesday night’s 3-2 win over West Ham United in the Carabao Cup – for which he was not in the squad.

Silva, 23, joined Wolves from Porto for a then-club record fee of around €40m in September 2020 but has struggled to make a significant impact at Molineux.

He had loan spells at Anderlecht, PSV Eindhoven and Rangers before he was sent to Las Palmas last term, where he scored 10 goals and recorded three assists in an impressive spell in Spain.

Silva is the latest Premier League player to head to Dortmund, who announced the signings of Chelsea pair Carney Chukwuemeka and Aaron Anselmino – the latter on a season-long loan deal – this week.

Wolves are closing in on the signing of Girona defender Ladislav Krejci, having already signed full-backs Jackson Tchatchoua and David Moller Wolfe as well as forwards Fer Lopez and Jhon Arias this summer.

They also signed Jorgen Strand Larsen on a permanent deal from Celta Vigo for £23m following a loan last season and this week rejected two bids worth £50m and £55m from Newcastle for the striker. Wolves have insisted that Strand Larsen is not for sale.

News.Az