Boston Scientific to acquire Penumbra for $14.5B

Boston Scientific announced on Thursday that it will acquire Penumbra in a deal valued at approximately $14.5 billion, aiming to expand its vascular product pipeline.

The acquisition values Penumbra at $374 per share, representing a premium of about 19.3% over its last closing price, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Following the announcement, Penumbra’s shares rose 13% in premarket trading, while Boston Scientific’s shares fell 2%.

The transaction is expected to be finalized in 2026.


