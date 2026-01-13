Paramount sues Warner Bros. over Netflix deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Paramount Skydance has filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) in Delaware Chancery Court, demanding detailed financial disclosures about WBD’s Netflix deal. Paramount argues that shareholders lack key information to fairly assess the transaction, including the value of Netflix shares and WBD’s Global Networks equity involved.

The move comes as Paramount pushes its all-cash $30-per-share bid to acquire WBD, claiming it’s financially stronger than Netflix’s $82.7 billion mixed cash, stock, and spin-off offer, News.Az reports, citing Kazinform.

Paramount also plans to nominate directors at WBD’s 2026 annual meeting to advocate for its proposal.

News.Az