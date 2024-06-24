Both far-right, hard-left policies could lead to ‘civil war’ in France, warns Macron

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Emmanuel Macron on Monday warned that the policies of his far-right and hard-left opponents could lead to “civil war”, as France prepared for its most divisive election in decades, News.Az reports citing France 24.

French politics were plunged into turmoil by Macron calling snap legislative elections after his centrist party was handily beaten by the far-right National Rally (RN) in a European vote earlier this month.Weekend polls suggested the RN would win 35-36 percent in the first round on Sunday, ahead of a left-wing alliance on 27-29.5 percent and Macron’s centrists in third on 19.5-22 percent.A second round of voting will follow on July 7 in constituencies where no candidate takes more than 50 percent in the first round.Speaking on the podcast “Generation Do It Yourself”, Macron, 46, denounced both the RN as well as the hard-left France Unbowed party.He said the far-right “divides and pushes towards civil war”, while the hard-left France Unbowed party, which is part of the New Popular Front alliance, proposes “a form of communitarianism”, adding that “civil war follows on from that, too”.Prime Minister Gabriel Attal of Macron’s Renaissance party has poured scorn on the RN’s economic programme, telling Europe 1 radio the country was “headed straight for disaster” in the event of an RN victory.On Tuesday, Attal will go head-to-head with RN party president Jordan Bardella in a TV debate.

News.Az