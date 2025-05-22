Boxer Georgia O'Connor dies aged 25

+ ↺ − 16 px

Boxer Georgia O'Connor has tragically died at the age of 25.

O'Connor, who won gold for England at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games and was 3-0 as a professional, was diagnosed with cancer in October 2024 and has sadly lost her battle with the disease, News.Az reports, citing Sky Sports.

In her last Instagram post - two weeks before her death - O'Connor revealed she had married her partner Adriano.

A rising star in boxing, O'Connor also represented Team GB and fought on the Claressa Shields-Savannah Marshall card at the O2 Arena in 2022.

"We are heartbroken by the passing of Georgia O'Connor," read a statement from BOXXER.

"A true warrior inside and outside the ring, the boxing community has lost a talented, courageous and determined young woman far too soon. Georgia was loved, respected and admired by her friends here at BOXXER.

"Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this difficult time."

