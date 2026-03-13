Cowboys sign CB Cobie Durant to one-year deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Dallas Cowboys continue to reshape their secondary in NFL free agency, adding another experienced defensive back to the roster.

Dallas has agreed to a one-year deal with cornerback Cobie Durant, who spent the past four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

The move comes as the Cowboys look to reinforce their defensive backfield while dealing with injuries and developing young talent at the position.

Dallas entered the offseason with clear concerns at cornerback.

Star defensive back DaRon Bland is currently recovering from foot surgery, while second-year cornerback Shavon Revel is still gaining experience after missing the first nine games of his rookie season while recovering from a torn ACL.

By bringing in Durant, the Cowboys add a proven defensive back who can contribute immediately while providing valuable depth.

Durant spent the first four seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Rams, where he established himself as a playmaking defensive back.

During his time in Los Angeles, he recorded seven career interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns. His best season came in 2025, when he matched his career-high with three interceptions.

Despite his production, the Rams decided to overhaul their cornerback group this offseason. The team traded for Trent McDuffie and later signed his former Kansas City Chiefs teammate Jaylen Watson early in free agency, creating a crowded depth chart at the position.

Those moves ultimately opened the door for Durant to find a new opportunity.

One of Durant’s biggest strengths is his positional flexibility.

While primarily a boundary cornerback, he also has the ability to move inside and play nickel corner, giving defensive coordinators additional options in different defensive packages.

The Cowboys recently added safety Jalen Thompson on a three-year, $33 million contract, and he could also see snaps in nickel situations, allowing Dallas to experiment with multiple defensive combinations.

Even with Durant’s arrival, the Cowboys may not be finished adding talent at cornerback.

Dallas holds two first-round picks in the upcoming NFL Draft — No. 12 and No. 20 overall — and the team has already shown interest in several cornerback prospects.

Team officials met with multiple defensive backs during the NFL Scouting Combine, and additional prospects are expected to visit the Cowboys’ training facility, The Star, ahead of the draft.

That means Durant’s signing could be just one piece of a broader strategy to strengthen the Cowboys’ secondary for the upcoming season.

News.Az