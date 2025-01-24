BP Azerbaijan announces full restoration of Alpha platform operations at Shah Deniz field

+ ↺ − 16 px

BP Azerbaijan has announced the full restoration of operations at the Alpha platform, located at the Shah Deniz gas condensate field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

Tamam Bayatli, BP Azerbaijan spokesperson, confirmed that the technical issue affecting the underwater condensate export pipeline connecting the Alpha platform to the Sangachal terminal has been fully resolved. As a result, the platform resumed operations on January 18, News.Az reports, citing local media. Bayatli further highlighted that gas production and export activities at the Alpha platform are now proceeding as usual, with production volumes returning to pre-issue levels. The resolution of the pipeline issue has reinstated normal operations, ensuring that condensate flows to the Sangachal terminal without disruption.The Shah Deniz field, one of the largest in the Caspian Sea, continues to be a critical component of Azerbaijan’s energy sector, and the restoration of the Alpha platform's operations is a significant development for both bp and the regional energy market.Shah Deniz (SD) located on the deep water shelf of the Caspian Sea, 70 km south-east of Baku is one of the largest gas-condensate fields in the world and the largest gas discovery ever made by bp.The Shah Deniz (SD) field was discovered in 1999. bp operates Shah Deniz on behalf of its partners in the Shah Deniz Production Sharing Agreement (PSA).

