At least 2 dead, 4 injured in South Korea overpass collapse

At least 2 dead, 4 injured in South Korea overpass collapse

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least two people were killed and four others injured in South Korea’s overpass collapse, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Local media reports had earlier said that at least six people were injured in the accident, with further casualties being checked.

The overpass, which was under demolition in the capital Seoul, collapsed at about 2:32 p.m. local time (0532 GMT).

Fire authorities were continuing to check for additional casualties beyond the six injured.

An unnamed official from the Seoul metropolitan government was quoted as saying that one side of the overpass had caved in while rescue operations were underway.

News.Az