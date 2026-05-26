China and Pakistan agree to transform Gwadar Port into regional trade hub

China and Pakistan agree to transform Gwadar Port into regional trade hub

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China and Pakistan have pledged to accelerate the development of Gwadar Port and transform the strategically located facility into a major regional connectivity and trade hub.

The agreement was announced in a joint statement issued following talks between Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese leaders during his official visit to Beijing, News.az reports.

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Located on Pakistan’s Arabian Sea coast, Gwadar Port occupies a strategic position near key international shipping routes and is one of the flagship projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

According to the statement, both governments agreed to further unlock the port’s commercial potential and improve its role in facilitating regional trade and transportation links.

The two countries also emphasized the importance of strengthening connectivity through land routes, including greater utilization of the Khunjerab Pass linking Pakistan and China.

Chinese and Pakistani officials have long viewed Gwadar as a central component of efforts to enhance regional integration by providing access to international markets for landlocked areas and creating new economic opportunities.

The latest commitment forms part of broader plans under CPEC 2.0 aimed at boosting logistics infrastructure, industrial cooperation and cross border commerce.

Both sides said they would continue coordinating closely on port development projects and supporting related investments designed to improve transportation efficiency and economic growth.

Analysts believe further expansion of Gwadar could strengthen Pakistan’s position as a regional transit center while providing China with improved connectivity to markets in the Middle East, Africa and beyond.

News.Az