Pakistan reaffirms One China policy and backs Beijing on Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong

Pakistan reaffirms One China policy and backs Beijing on Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong

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Pakistan has reaffirmed its strong commitment to the One China principle and expressed support for Beijing’s positions on several issues that China considers matters of core national interest.

The pledge was included in a joint statement released following Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to China, where he held meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, News.az reports.

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Pakistan stated that Taiwan is an inseparable part of the territory of the People’s Republic of China and reiterated its opposition to any form of what Beijing describes as “Taiwan independence.” Islamabad also voiced support for China’s positions regarding Xinjiang, Xizang, Hong Kong and the South China Sea.

The two sides stressed that United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758, which recognized the government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legitimate representative of China at the United Nations, should not be challenged.

In return, China reiterated its support for Pakistan’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. Beijing also pledged continued backing for Pakistan’s efforts to safeguard national security, maintain stability and advance economic development.

The reaffirmation of mutual support highlights the strategic nature of the bilateral relationship, which both countries regard as one of the most enduring partnerships in Asia.

Analysts note that public endorsements on core political issues have become a defining feature of China Pakistan relations and reflect the high level of trust between the two governments.

The joint statement emphasized that both countries would continue coordinating closely on regional and international issues while defending what they describe as their fundamental national interests.

News.Az