BP eyes drilling 19 wells in Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field block

Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian basin. Photo: BP

BP has announced plans to drill 19 wells in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian basin this year.

Speaking at the IADC Drilling Caspian 2025 conference and exhibition in Baku on Thursday, Russell Morris, BP's Vice President for Wells in the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye (AGT) region, pointed out that in 2024, the company had planned to drill 18 wells but exceeded expectations by drilling 19, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Morris affirmed the company’s intention to maintain this drilling volume in 2025, focusing on enhancing drilling efficiency on platforms.

Morris emphasized the importance of modern technologies in increasing well productivity, noting that effective reservoir penetration is crucial for maximizing oil production.

Morris cited multilateral wells as one of the promising directions. In 2025, the company plans to drill such a well on the West Azeri platform, and another well in 2026, which will allow maximum exposure of productive formations.

"We have interesting work ahead in terms of technology. This is a great time for operations not only in the AGT space but throughout the Caspian region," he added.

News.Az