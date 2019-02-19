BP: Southern Gas Corridor could be expanded if and when additional gas volumes are available

The capacity of pipelines along the Southern Gas Corridor running from Azerbaijan to Europe could be expanded if and when additional volumes of gas become available, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, BP’s vice president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, said.

“That could be new sources of supply from Azerbaijan, from other fields,” he told Reuters.

Aslanbeyli called the Shafag-Asiman gas field “promising” and said BP planned to drill the first exploration well there this year.

“If everything is as promising as we expect, the Shafag-Asiman will actually have huge gas resources, which could be definitely comparable to Shah Deniz,” he said.

He added that the company would drill two exploration wells in shallow waters off the Absheron peninsula and conduct testing exploration drilling on the Gobustan onshore oilfield later this year.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority projects for the EU and envisages the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor was held in Baku on May 29, 2018, while opening ceremony of TANAP was held on June 12, 2018 in the Turkish city of Eskisehir.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.

Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) have been recently connected on the Turkish-Greek border.

News.Az

