Brazil drought drives global coffee prices up

In the coffee-growing heartlands of Brazil, the effects of extreme weather are glaringly evident. In Divinolandia, about 270 km northeast of Sao Paulo, organic coffee producer Sergio Lange stands next to a struggling coffee plant. Rising temperatures and relentless drought are ravaging the region’s plantations, threatening livelihoods and driving up the cost of a cherished global commodity.

Last November, the price of arabica coffee, the most widely consumed variety, hit its highest level in nearly half a century, underscoring the severity of the crisis, News.az reports citing foreign media From the air, Divinolandia’s coffee plantations tell the same story. Once-thriving fields now appear patchy and stressed, with many plants failing to cope with the prolonged heat. For farmers committed to sustainable practices, such as Lange, the challenge of preserving organic production methods amidst dwindling water resources and rising temperatures is immense.On the ground, the fragility of the situation becomes even more apparent. Organic coffee plants that should be lush and vibrant show signs of stunted growth, a direct result of insufficient rainfall and escalating heat. Lange explains how these conditions not only affect crop yields but also disrupt the intricate balance of organic farming, which relies heavily on stable environmental conditions.In Caconde, 300 km northeast of Sao Paulo, the situation takes an even bleaker turn. Moacir Donizetti Rossetto, another coffee farmer, stands beside a burned coffee plant. Here, the drought’s impact has been compounded by extreme heat, leaving many plantations charred and beyond recovery. Rossetto’s burned fields are a stark reminder of the vulnerability of Brazil’s coffee industry to climate change.The repercussions of Brazil’s struggling coffee harvest are reverberating far beyond its borders. In cities like Tokyo, Paris, and New York, consumers are grappling with rising coffee prices, making the everyday cup of coffee an increasingly expensive indulgence. As Brazil, the world’s largest coffee producer, faces mounting climate challenges, the future of coffee - a staple enjoyed by millions - hangs in the balance.

News.Az