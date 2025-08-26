Brazilian judge temporarily blocks suspension of soy moratorium

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Brazilian federal judge has temporarily suspended a decision by the country’s antitrust watchdog, CADE, which had ordered grain traders to halt the soy moratorium—a private pact aimed at protecting the Amazon rainforest.

The two-decade-old soy moratorium, established in 2008, prevents soybean traders from purchasing from farmers who clear Amazon land for cultivation after July 2008, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Last week, CADE’s general superintendent gave traders 10 days to suspend the moratorium or face fines, citing the need for a full investigation into the program’s signatories, who share commercially sensitive information.

The ruling drew criticism from environmental groups like Greenpeace and Brazil’s Environmental Ministry, while farm organizations such as Aprosoja Mato Grosso welcomed it.

In Monday’s decision, Judge Adverci Rates sided with Abiove, the lobby representing oilseed crushers, suspending CADE’s order until a full panel reviews Abiove’s appeal.

