Brazil seeks China’s help to save emissions deal opposed by Trump

Brazil is relying on China to back a groundbreaking UN initiative aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from international shipping, as governments get ready for a crucial vote on the plan in October.

One of the staunchest supporters of the International Maritime Organisation’s proposed Net-Zero Framework, Brasilia is waiting for China to clarify its position on implementation of the plan, Ports and Airports Minister Sílvio Filho told reporters on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The situation is setting up a stand-off with the administration of US President Donald Trump, which generally opposes any environmental mandates.

The framework will require large ocean-going vessels that do not meet fuel-efficiency standards to pay for their carbon emissions starting in 2027.

Ships over the base-level target will be charged US$380 per tonne of greenhouse gases, measured in carbon dioxide equivalent, while those missing the stricter Direct Compliance target will pay US$100 per tonne.

Revenue from the system will be used to reward the application of cleaner fuels and support a “just transition”, helping developing countries adopt new green technologies.