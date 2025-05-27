Brazilian president diagnosed with labyrinthitis after vertigo episode

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was diagnosed with labyrinthitis on Monday following a sudden vertigo attack, according to local authorities, News.az reports citing BBC.

Medical teams conducted imaging scans and blood tests for the 79-year-old president, all of which returned normal results, according to a medical bulletin from the Sirio-Libanes Hospital.

Physicians advised him to observe strict rest at his official residence, resulting in the cancellation of his official agenda.

The diagnosis came just months after the president underwent emergency surgery for an intracranial hemorrhage in December 2024. His recovery had been deemed stable following a CT scan on Jan. 27, which allowed him to resume air travel and daily exercises.

