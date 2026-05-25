Fatwa issued regarding Eid al-Adha holiday in Azerbaijan

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The Caucasus Muslims Office has issued a fatwa confirming that Eid al-Adha will be observed in Azerbaijan on May 27, 2026.

According to the Office, calculations conducted by the Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences determined that, based on the visibility of the crescent moon over Azerbaijan, the 10th day of Zul-Hijjah will coincide with May 27 on the Gregorian calendar, News.az reports.

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The religious authority also noted that the holiday date was unanimously approved on May 18, 2026, through a joint fatwa adopted by the Council of Heads of Religious Administrations of the Organization of Turkic States.

Under Islamic tradition, the ritual sacrifice associated with Eid al-Adha may begin on May 27 and continue for three days. Eid prayers are scheduled to be performed in mosques across the country on the morning of May 27.

The fatwa further highlighted that the Azerbaijani government has officially designated the days of Eid al-Adha as public holidays and non-working days.

In its statement, the Caucasus Muslims Office expressed appreciation for the state’s support and attention toward believers. It also extended Eid greetings to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, wishing them continued success in strengthening state-religion relations and contributing to the country’s development.

Eid al-Adha, one of the most important holidays in Islam, commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command and is traditionally marked by prayers, charitable acts, and the distribution of sacrificial meat to those in need.

News.Az