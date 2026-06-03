See how Italy marks 80th anniversary of republic in Rome - PHOTOS

See how Italy marks 80th anniversary of republic in Rome - PHOTOS

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Italy marked the 80th anniversary of the founding of the republic on Tuesday with a series of celebrations in the capital, Rome.

The events featured a military parade and an aerial display by the renowned Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad, which flew over the city and the Victor Emmanuel II National Monument, leaving trails in the colors of the Italian flag, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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Thousands of spectators gathered to watch the festivities, which commemorated the June 2, 1946 referendum that led to the establishment of the Italian Republic. Government officials, military personnel and citizens took part in the celebrations honoring the country's republican history and national unity.

The Italian aerobatic squad Frecce Tricolori flies over the Victor Emmanuel II National Monument during the Republic Day celebrations in Rome, Italy, on June 2, 2026. Italy on Tuesday marked the 80th anniversary of its founding as a republic. (Photo by Elisa Lingria/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 2, 2026 shows a view of the parade during the Republic Day celebrations in Rome, Italy. Italy on Tuesday marked the 80th anniversary of its founding as a republic. (Photo by Elisa Lingria/Xinhua)

The Italian aerobatic squad Frecce Tricolori performs during the Republic Day celebrations in Rome, Italy, on June 2, 2026. Italy on Tuesday marked the 80th anniversary of its founding as a republic. (Photo by Elisa Lingria/Xinhua)

The Italian aerobatic squad Frecce Tricolori flies over the Victor Emmanuel II National Monument during the Republic Day celebrations in Rome, Italy, on June 2, 2026. Italy on Tuesday marked the 80th anniversary of its founding as a republic. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 2, 2026 shows a view of the parade during the Republic Day celebrations in Rome, Italy. Italy on Tuesday marked the 80th anniversary of its founding as a republic. (Photo by Elisa Lingria/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 2, 2026 shows a view of the parade during the Republic Day celebrations in Rome, Italy. Italy on Tuesday marked the 80th anniversary of its founding as a republic. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

News.Az